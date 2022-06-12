In a major reshuffle, Phanindra Reddy becomes the Home Secretary

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan has also been shifted in a reshuffle of civil servants

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan has also been shifted in a reshuffle of civil servants

In a significant reshuffle of civil servants, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday replaced Home Secretary S.K. Prabakar with senior IAS officer K. Phanindra Reddy and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan with P. Senthil Kumar. It also shifted many other officers, including some Collectors.

Mr. Prabakar and Mr. Radhakrishnan were among the few officials to have been retained in their Departments after the change in government in May last year. While Mr. Prabakar was appointed as the Home Secretary in late 2019, when the AIADMK was in power, Mr. Radhakrishnan was brought back as Health Secretary in June 2020 and retained by the subsequent DMK government amid the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19.

Mr. Prabakar will take over as the Commissioner of Revenue Administration. Mr. Radhakrishnan has been posted as Secretary, Department of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited got a new Managing Director in M.A. Siddique, until now the Commissioner of Revenue Administration. He would replace Pradeep Yadav, who has been posted as Secretary, Highways and Minor Ports, in place of Dheeraj Kumar, who would take charge as the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes.

The government posted Md. Nasimuddin as the Secretary of Labour Welfare and Skill Development and Anandakumar as Secretary of the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons.

M. Mathivanan was posted as the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise. M. Pradeep Kumar was posted as Tiruchi Collector, K. Santhi was posted as Dharmapuri Collector and Johny Tom Varghese was posted as Ramanathapuram Collector. P. Akash was posted as Tenkasi Collector.

M. Saikumar is set to take over as the Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Newsprint Limited.

R. Kirlosh Kumar will take over as the Managing Director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and S. Divyadharshini would take over as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Limited. Shilpa Prabakar Satish would take over as the Mission Director of the National Health Mission, but would continue as Special Officer, ‘Mudhalvarin Mugavari’.

Darez Ahamed was posted as the Commissioner of Rural Development and J. Jayakanthan was posted as the Commissioner of Geology and Mining, while L. Nirmalraj was posted as the Commissioner of Transport. Jacintha Lazarus was posted as the Commissioner of Welfare of the Differently Abled and S. Gopala Sundara Raj was posted as the Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes.

M.S. Sangeetha was posted as the Joint Commissioner (Admin), Commercial Taxes, and S. Sivarasu was posted as the Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Coimbatore. Mariam Pallavi Baldev was posted as the Additional Secretary in the Department of Industries and K. Vijayendra Pandian was posted as the Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts. R. Lalvene was posted as the Commissioner of Food Safety.

J.U. Chandrakala was posted as the Director of Entrepreneurship Development Innovation Institute and A. John Louis was posted as the Joint Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management. S.A. Raman was posted as the Director of Disaster Management in the office of the Commissioner of Revenue Administration.

K. Vivekanandan was posted as the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission and J. Vijaya Rani was posted as the Director of Sericulture. G. Prakash was posted as the Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research. Pinky Jowel was posted as the Commissioner, Department of Economics and Statistics. M. Karunakaran was posted as the Special Secretary in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

T.N. Venkatesh was posted as the Special Secretary in the Department of Transport and R. Seetha Lakshmi was posted as the Joint Secretary in the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment. Praveen P. Nair was posted as the Director of e-Governance. D. Manikandan was posted as the Joint Secretary in the Department of School Education. Har Sahay Meena was posted as the Special Secretary in the Department of Planning and Development.

Jayashree Muralidharan would take over as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation and E. Sundaravalli would take over as the Managing Director of the State Industrial Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu. T. Anand would assume charge as the Managing Director of the Small Industries Development Corporation and R. Gajalakshmi would take over as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation.

K.S. Kandasamy is set to take over as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation and S. Natarajan would assume office as the Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board. S. Vijayaraj Kumar would assume office as the Chairman and Managing Director of Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

Shankar Lal Kumavat would assume charge as the Joint Commissioner (Health) in the Greater Chennai Corporation and K. Karpagam would assume office as the Joint Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation. Narvawarae Manish Shankarrao was posted as the Additional Director of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.