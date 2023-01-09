Improve digital skills, graduands urged

January 09, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 1,775 students received their degrees at the graduation day at the RMK Engineering College on Sunday.

Cognizant Senior Vice-President Singaravelu Ekambaram, who distributed the degree certificates, said the COVID pandemic had shown a different approach to life, giving young graduates a chance to aspire to certain jobs. “Continuous learning is very important. There should be a purpose to your learning. The values and culture the college has inculcated in you is important,” he said and urged graduands to embrace the digital revolution and dream big.

IIT Madras director V. Kamakoti, who was the chief guest, said that COVID had made the country realise the need to develop technologically and not depend on other countries. The country would have its own 5G standards soon thus putting India among the superpowers in the field of telecommunication, he said.

R.S. Munirathinam, founder-chairman of the RMK group of institutions, presided over the event. As many as 83 graduands had received university ranks and ₹10.85 lakh worth cash awards were distributed, said K.A. Mohamed Junaid, principal of the college.