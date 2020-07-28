Implement OBC reservation in medical courses under All India Quota, Ramadoss urges Prime Minister

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement 27% reservations for OBCs in admissions to medical courses under the All India Quota as directed by the Madras High Court.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Modi, he said that reservations for OBCs have been denied ever since the All India Quota was created for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses. He recalled that party Rajya Sabha MP, Anbumani Ramadoss, had written several letters to the Union Health Minister requesting to rectify this injustice.

The Madras High Court had, on July 27, ruled that there is no constitutional or legal impediment to implementing reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) on cases filed by political parties in the State, including the PMK.

“It also directed the Director General of Health Services to constitute a committee comprising of the representatives of the government of Tamil Nadu, Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India to formulate the methodologies for implementing reservations,” he said.

“I wish to bring to your kind notice that there cannot be any valid reason why reservation should not be provided for seats under All India Quota. All India Quota is formed by pooling 50% of PG seats and 15% of UG seats in various state governments’ medical colleges. Since all the seats are government educational institutions’ seats pooled from State governments, the 27% reservation must be implemented as per the law of the land,” he said.

While reservations for other categories like SCs, STs are implemented as per the rule book and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) are provided reservation within the general category, refusing OBCs alone their due right, is injustice and discrimination, the letter said.

Dr. Ramadoss claimed that the ‘indifferent attitude’ of the Directorate of Health Services has resulted in 11,000 OBC students losing their right to get admitted to UG and PG medical courses under the All India Quota in the last four years. He appealed to Mr Modi to immediately put an end to this injustice.