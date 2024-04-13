GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Impactful and meaningful research will solve problems of Indian citizens, says ICMR Director-General

Madras Medical College conducts Research Day

April 13, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Theranirajan (left), dean, RGGGH& MMC and Shiva Nagendra( right), professor, IIT-Madras exchanging MoU at the Research day function at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Friday.

Dr. Theranirajan (left), dean, RGGGH& MMC and Shiva Nagendra( right), professor, IIT-Madras exchanging MoU at the Research day function at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Impactful and meaningful research will solve the problems of Indian citizens in the area of medical field, said Rajiv Bahl, secretary, Department of Health Research (DHR) and director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

At the first Research Day of the Madras Medical College at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Dr. Bahl said Indian researchers needed to compete with institutions worldwide. In his presentation ‘Research in medical institutions in India: vision, strategy and action’ Dr. Behl remarked that just a handful of institutions in the country conducted research and only a few medical institutions, including the Madras Medical College, celebrated a Research Day. 

The DHR aimed to bring at least three institutions among the top 100 in global rankings for research. Currently there were just 28 Indian medical scientists featured in the top 2% of researchers in the world. India had set a target of having at least 100 medical scientists in the next three years in the list of top 2% researchers, he said.

To improve research and its quality, the DHR had strategies, including building capacity for medical research through short-term studentships, tripling the number of MD/PhD fellowship grants for faculty, and increasing the research funding for institutions.

“Every single thing we have learned about COVID was through research,” he pointed out, adding that the ICMR and the National Medical Commission had uploaded a list of issues on which MD students could conduct research.

In his interaction with the doctors and students, Dr. Bahl explained that the aim of research should be to find a solution and not rest with only a description of a problem. “It is not enough for researchers to conduct research; they must also collaborate with fellow researchers and engage with people in the community.” 

Earlier, MMC signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct research on air pollution and diseases. S.M. Shiv Nagendra, professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT-Madras, who exchanged the MoU with MMC dean E. Theranirajan, said the MoU would explore several avenues as NCDs are significantly influenced by air pollution.

Manoj Murhekar, director, National Institute of Epidemiology, said medical colleges had an important role to play in research apart from training and teaching. Medical colleges can create an environment for research, he said.

Dr. Theranirajan presented a report on the research done in the college and its affiliated institutions. Dr. Bahl later distributed grants, awards and certificates to researchers and released a compendium of research articles published by the institution.

Related Topics

health / medical research / higher education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.