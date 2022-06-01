Illegal shops demolished at industrial estates

Associations take action at Ambattur as these shops hindered access to the area

Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (TANSIDCO) along with Chennai Auto Ancillary Industrial Infrastructure Upgradation Company (CAAIIUC) has removed illegal petty shops situated within the Ambattur Industrial Estate.

“A few of them were evicted and since a notice was given before hand, many shopkeepers moved out on their own,” Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (AIEMA) president A.N. Gireeshan said.

A few days ago, around 150 petty shops were removed from the Guindy Industrial Estate. Efforts are now on to remove the illegally parked vehicles in and around the estate.

Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (IEMA) president V.K. Girish Pandian said: “We removed the petty shops as access to the industrial units was a hindrance due to their presence and also the garbage and litter they throw gets clogged in stormwater drains and wreaks a havoc on the area during rains.” He said the State government is taking steps to bring in foreign investments. “For that we need to keep our industrial estates neat and presentable and make it a model estate,” he said.

But businessmen operating out of these industrial estates said shopkeepers come back after a few weeks or a few months after such eviction drive. The government should come out with a plan to stop this, they said.