Ilaiyaraaja takes oath of affirmation in Rajya Sabha

Special Correspondent July 25, 2022 19:56 IST

Special Correspondent July 25, 2022 19:56 IST

He took the oath in Tamil and in the name of God

Nominated member Ilaiyaraaja speaks in the Raja Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi on July 25, 2022.

He took the oath in Tamil and in the name of God

Noted Tamil music composer Ilaiyaraaja took the oath of affirmation and allegiance to the Constitution as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha in Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. Mr. Ilaiyaraaja took the oath in Tamil and in the name of God. Fondly called 'Isaignani' by his fans, Mr. Ilaiyaraaja will have a tenure of six years, till July 2028. Though other nominated members of the Upper House took the oath of affirmation last week, he could not since he was abroad.



Our code of editorial values