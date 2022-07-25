Ilaiyaraaja takes oath of affirmation in Rajya Sabha
He took the oath in Tamil and in the name of God
Noted Tamil music composer Ilaiyaraaja took the oath of affirmation and allegiance to the Constitution as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha in Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. Mr. Ilaiyaraaja took the oath in Tamil and in the name of God. Fondly called 'Isaignani' by his fans, Mr. Ilaiyaraaja will have a tenure of six years, till July 2028. Though other nominated members of the Upper House took the oath of affirmation last week, he could not since he was abroad.
