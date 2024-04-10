GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIT Madras translates 174 technical courses into Tamil

The key objective is to build capacity in India in high quality translation of science, engineering content, says expert

April 10, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 174 technical courses, including those on programming, data structures and algorithms using python, have been translated into Tamil.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) has taken up the task of translating courses across various disciplines. The translation is being carried out by 682 translators and 51 quality control experts.

NPTEL has also published on its website, 159 Tamil language e-books, besides audio embeds for 906 hours of video content in Tamil. With the aim of helping learners from regional languages transition to English for technical education, the NPTEL has translated its courses into 11 Indian languages, including Assamese, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

People can access the translated courses at https://nptel.ac.in/translation

NPTEL translation coordinator Rajesh Kumar of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences said that the NPTEL strove to offer learners help to move from the borders of their world. Another translation coordinator Abhijit P Deshpande said subtitles, video text tracks, transcripts, books with slides and audio tracks were being used to make available translated content to learners. “The key objective is to build capacity in India in high quality translation of science / engineering content.” 

NPTEL is a joint venture of the IITs and the Indian Institute of Sciences, funded by the Ministry of Education, and launched in 2003. So far, over 20,000 hours of video content spanning 244 NPTEL courses, including 163 engineering coursesz, have been translated. The technical terminology has been transliterated to ensure accuracy and enhance overall learning experience.  

The translated transcripts have been complied into books. Currently 980 such books are available in various regional languages on the NPTEL website, the translation book site and Swayam portal.  

 

