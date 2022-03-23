IIT Madras, TCS to launch M. Tech course in Industrial AI

It will be offered online; first cohort of students will be from TCS

It will be offered online; first cohort of students will be from TCS

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are jointly launching an M. Tech programme in Industrial Artificial Intelligence.

The 18-month course will be offered online and focus on industrial analytics. It aims at upskilling employees in corporates in the application of AI to industrial problems. The TCS will provide the first cohort of students.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the programme would have theoretical courses and labs, covering important topics in data science and AI. “Applied courses will describe the implementation of AI solutions for industrial problems in a case study format. These courses are expected to provide a strong theoretical foundation and significant application perspective to the participants in the course,” he said.

TCS executive vice president and chief technology officer K. Ananth Krishnan said, TCS research partnered with premier academic institutes to explore emerging technologies with scientific rigour as they gain mainstream adoption. The IIT is a member of the TCS academic co-innovation network.

Regu Ayyaswamy, senior vice president and global head of IoT and digital engineering, TCS, said industrial analytics is a combination of data science and physics. Each subject will have an online mid-term, a final examination and project work. Students will take 28-30 hours of online classes each week. They will spend around 20-22 hours every week on assignments, reading and preparation for the class.