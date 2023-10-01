HamberMenu
IIT Madras, Tanuvas students clean beach, harbour

October 01, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
IIT Madras faculty, students and staff cleaned Elliot's beach in Besant Nagar on Sunday. Photo: Special Arrangement 

IIT Madras faculty, students and staff cleaned Elliot’s beach in Besant Nagar on Sunday. Photo: Special Arrangement  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Around 150 students, staff and faculty from the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras participated in a cleanliness drive on Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar on Sunday.

The institute has launched the initiative Swachhta Hi Seva 2023(cleanliness is service) campaign. The drive is called Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, whose birth anniversary falls on Monday.

The institute’s staff, students and faculty spent an hour cleaning the beach.

The Greater Chennai Corporation facilitated the drive and administered the Swachhata pledge to the participants. The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs have jointly launched the campaign on September 15 that will be on till October 2. 

R. Sarathi, Dean (Planning), said the institute was proud to be part of the initiative whose theme for the year is “garbage-free India”.

Fishing harour

Meanwhile, the Export Inspection Agency, under the aegis of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, conducted a clean cup campaign in association with Seafood Association of India, Tamil Nadu, and the College of Food and Dairy Technology, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas), at fishing harbour as part of Swachhta Hi Seva 2023 campaign .

