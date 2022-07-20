Tamil Nadu

IIT Madras sets up centre for smart manufacturing

The Indian Institute of Madras has launched a smart manufacturing and digital transformation centre (SMDTC) that will focus on collaborative research and innovation for smart process intelligence, 5G enablement and smart manufacturing supply chain collaboration.

The centre will create foundation elements of manufacturing execution system, internet of things database and manufacturing intelligence software platforms for Indian MSMEs that adopt industry 4.0 practices.

The Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre (AMTDC), a centre of excellence at the institute, Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association, a non-profit organisation present in 40 countries and Cantier Systems that provides next generation manufacturing execution system for industry, have together established the SMDTC.

N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, launched the centre recently.


