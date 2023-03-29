IIT Madras researchers to develop eco-friendly technology to upcycle paddy waste

March 29, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras plan to develop eco-friendly technology to upcycle paddy waste. It will be used to manufacture raw material for industrial applications.

The technology would provide an additional source of income to farmers. Paddy waste can be used to produce energy devices for the industry. This would reduce burning of stubble and other farm waste in north India.

The researchers are looking at farm-energy synergy to develop activated carbon, a key component in making supercapacitors. Supercapacitors made from activated carbon have many benefits to consumers across sectors such as electronics, energy and agriculture.

Tiju Thomas, associate professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials, heads the project, said the institute is looking for CSR partners to scale up the project.

Mr. Thomas said the unique, novel and scalable farm-to-energy interface would benefit both farmers and the industry. “It has the potential to offer scalable benefits across the country. It would enable the achievement of government visions as per Paris agreement on climate change, CP26 summit, Mission 2070, Montreal Protocol and Kyoto Protocol,” he said.

At present, nearly 760 lakh tonnes of paddy waste is generated annually in the country. Farmers burn the straw as it is a low-cost option, resulting in pollution and a loss of ₹92,600 crore annually for the country.

Researchers at the institute had demonstrated the conversion of biowaste into biomass and to activated carbon. They have used it to make supercapacitor electrode material. The same technology can be adapted for paddy waste for carbon production. Activated carbon is useful, including to treat water; pharmaceutical segment; and produce biochar. s