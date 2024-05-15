IIT-Madras places over 80% of B.Tech/dual degree students

Over 80% of B.Tech/dual degree students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras have been placed in the phase 1 and phase 2 campus placement drives for the year 2023-24, according to the data collated up to April 30. Over 75% of postgraduate students were also placed, a release from the institute said.

Companies from Japan and European countries made 44 international offers while 83 start-ups made 183 offers. The institute said with more than two months left for the 2024 convocation, the institute expected to achieve 90% placement.

In the two phases of 2023-24 placement session 1,091 students were placed in 256 companies. Of the 300 pre-placement offers, 235 were accepted. While 43% of the students were placed in the core sector; 20% opted for software and less than 10% each were selected in fields such as analytics, finance, consulting and data science. The median average salary stands at ₹19.6 lakh and ₹22 lakh respectively.

The institute has planned to form a research scholar placement cell from the academic year 2024-25. As doctoral degrees are non-time bound programmes, their placement timeline does not match with the course-based programmes. Many PhD students complete their thesis defence close to the convocation and many get placed within a few months after convocation, the release added.

Most PhD students prefer post-doctoral or faculty positions. Also, since the doctoral graduates specialise in some core domains, their placement would involve customised connections to specific companies, the release explained.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the past year’s trend continued this year too. Parents need not worry about the career path of their children in the institute. “We would like more of our students to take up entrepreneurship and provide jobs to others. This is in line with our target of 100 tech start-ups next year,” he said.

Dean of students Satyanarayana Gummadi said the career pathway centre at the institute identified varied employment opportunities for their students.