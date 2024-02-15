GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIT-Madras faculty elected to National Academy of Engineering

He is the 23rd foreign member from India to be elected to the academy

February 15, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

T. Pradeep, a faculty of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering, US. He is the 23rd foreign member from India to be elected to the academy. 

Mr. Pradeep was elected for his contributions to cluster chemistry and the discovery and implementation of affordable drinking water solutions and will be formally inducted during the NAE’s annual meeting on September 29. 

NAE is an independent institution providing engineering leadership and has over 2,000 peer-elected members, including senior professionals in business, academia and the government. Mr. Pradeep, a professor in the Department of Chemistry at the institute said, “I am humbled by this recognition, which is a result of the hard work of my team. I could reach this far only because of the tremendous support from my institution and my nation. This fellowship once again reaffirms my belief in the interdisciplinary nature of science.” 

