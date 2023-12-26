IIT Madras develops 3D-printed face implants for black fungus patients

December 26, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have developed 3D-printed face implants for patients affected by black fungus.

The condition is prevalent among COVID-19 patients, persons with uncontrolled diabetes, HIV/AIDS and other medical conditions. The implants have been provided to around 50 patients from economically weaker families.

For this project, the institute partnered with ZorioX Innovation Labs, a startup funded by dental surgeons in the city.

The implant was developed using metal 3D-printing technology or additive manufacturing. Black fungus disease, also known as mucormycosis, can cause devastating effects, with the affected person losing their defining facial features.

The researchers say around 60,000 mucormycosis cases were registered in India after the pandemic.

In severely affected persons, the fungus invaded the tissues of the face, causing necrosis and disfigurement. In some instances, patients could not perform their daily activities.

The institute’s researchers have launched a campaign, ‘#Rightt2Face’, through which they are identifying persons who cannot afford expensive, imported implants. Such persons are given the 3D implants, free of cost, as part of the campaign.

Murugalyan Amirthalingam, Associate Professor in the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department at the institute, said a patient’s MRI/CT data is converted into printable CAD format, and custom implants are printed from medical grade titanium using an indigenously-built laser powder bed facility in the institute.

The ‘#Rightt2Face’ initiative “aims to help poor and needy patients with specific custom maxillofacial implants to treat black fungus,” Mr. Murugalyan explained.

Karthik Balaji, Chief Executive Officer of ZorioX Innovation Labs, said most patients affected by black fungus were breadwinners. “The #Rightt2Face movement, in association with oral and maxillofacial surgeons, is aimed at helping needy patients to restore their facial features and bring back their smile,” he said.

ZorioX is engaged in the surgical procedures, while the institute handles the design and 3D printing aspects. The implants are made of medical grade titanium, which are commonly used for reconstructive procedures.