IIT Madras, Accenture to conduct research in future technologies

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Accenture have established a centre of excellence for collaborative research in autonomous robotics systems, industrial internet of things, digital twin systems and advanced automotive technologies such as electric mobility services.

The centre will work as an incubator and identify disruptive early-stage startups to drive innovation and research and develop intellectual properties.

Mahesh Zurole, senior managing director, lead-advanced technology centres in India, Accenture, said advanced digital technologies can help enterprises drive new levels of productivity, competitiveness and sustainable growth. Industry-academia partnerships are crucial to develop solutions and talents for the future.

According to Raghavan Iyer, senior managing director, innovation lead – Integrated Global Services, Accenture Technology, with the collaboration they looked forward “to working with some of the brightest talent in technology to create powerful and purposeful solutions that can drive impact.”

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the new centre not only aligned with the institute’s interests and objectives but also brought intellectual and practical skills necessary for student researchers for future.