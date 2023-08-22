HamberMenu
IIT-M researchers develop novel cooling solution for electronics applications

The electro-hydrodynamics-based method was developed with the assistance of researchers from Khalifa University of the United Arab Emirates

August 22, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The researchers’ findings were published in the journal Applied Thermal Engineering. Photo: File

The researchers’ findings were published in the journal Applied Thermal Engineering. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and Khalifa University of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have developed an innovative cooling solution for electronics applications.

They developed an electro-hydrodynamics-based method for effective cooling of electronic devices. The researchers’ findings were published in the journal Applied Thermal Engineering. The research paper was co-authored by S. Vengadesan, a professor in the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, his research student R. Vishnu and Ahmed Alkaabi and Deepak Selvakumar from Khalifa University.

The extensive use of miniaturised electronic components in space missions and consumer electronics leads to significant heat generation. The scientists say high-performance computing processors can generate up to 200-250 watts or more of power, resulting in heat loads of up to 1 kW, necessitating efficient heat management.

