IIT-M partners with international institutions, launches master’s programme on water security

April 17, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has partnered with four international institutions to launch a master’s programme on water security and global change.

The partner institutions, include RWTH Aachen University (RWTH), Dresden University of Technology (TUD), United Nations University Institute for Integrated Management of Material Fluxes and of Resources (UNU-FLORES), and the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok.

Students will have the opportunity to engage in interdisciplinary research and studies, empowering them with skills to address challenges in a global environment. They will spend time in all three universities and execute the master’s thesis in an university of their choice. Applications close on April 30 and classes will begin on July 29.

The students will commence the academic year at IIT-M and spend at least a semester at TUD and RWTH and choose the university to execute their master’s thesis. Candidates may apply at https://abcd-centre.org/master-program/

IIT-M Director V. Kamakoti said: “As we all collectively move towards meeting the objectives and milestones of sustainable development goals (SDGs), it is very important that we develop human capacity. Specifically, we must strive to instil knowledge in students, not about a single nation but about a global perspective on SDGs.”

Indian and international students with specified engineering backgrounds can apply. Governmental agencies, non-governmental organisations, and companies will be involved in internships and master’s theses.

Holger Schüttrumpf, head of IWW, RWTH Aachen said, the programme was launched to meet the challenge of climate adaptation that starts with water. “Motivated students are invited to apply for the programme to become future leaders in climate adaptation science,” he said.

Jürgen Stamm, chair, hydraulic engineering, dean faculty, civil engineering, TUD, said appropriate strategies and adaptation measures are needed to address the consequences of climate change now, to secure the future.

The IIT-Madras will offer five courses in the master’s programme, while TUD and RWTH will offer six courses each. The final semester would be dedicated to the execution of master’s thesis with advisers from one or more of the partners from associated universities.