IIT-M conducts research workshop on concrete technology

A workshop on recent research to improve the quality of concrete was hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

The institute, along with Paris-based research organisation for concrete RILEM, and the Indian Concrete Institute, organised the workshop which had participants from around 30 countries.

A suggestion to use 3D printing to develop concrete was made. The workshop discussed methods to expedite construction process and reduce material wastage. 3D printing of concrete would also pave way for creative designs, according to the participants of the workshop.

Ravindra Gettu, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research) at IIT-M and the president of RILEM, said the institute’s effort to disseminate research findings and transfer the knowhow to the interested people across the world was much appreciated following restrictions on travel and meetings.

The institute’s faculty and a research scholar, besides speakers from the United States, made presentations. The workshop organisers used the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning to announce its commencement and social media to enable interested people watch the proceedings.