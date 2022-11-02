IIT-M announces Shaastra Juniors make-a-thon contest for schoolchildren

The aim of the contest is to promote and motivate young students to solve real-world problems using critical thinking and innovation

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) is organising Make-a-thon, a competitive event for schoolchildren.

The aim is to promote and motivate young students to solve real-world problems using critical thinking and innovation. Students from Classes 6 to 8 can register in the junior grade and those in Classes 9 and 10 can register in the senior grade, either individually or as teams of up to four students each.

The JMT (Junior Make-a-thon) will be held in two rounds. In the first round, students will be given problem statements based on relevant issues. Participants can choose one and must come up with a feasible, efficient and effective solution.

Top 10 teams will proceed to the second round and build prototypes / working models of their proposed solutions. There will be workshops and mentorship sessions to guide them. The competition’s grand finale will be held during Shaastra 2023. The students will pitch their ideas and prototypes to a panel of judges in the institute campus.

Candidates may register at http://jmt.shaastra.org/ till Nov 9.

Shaastra Juniors is a part of Shaastra, the student-run tech festival organised by IIT Madras. The festival features shows, lectures and interactive workshops for school students. Shaastra Juniors is organised in hybrid mode with online and offline events and aims to improve technical awareness among students.