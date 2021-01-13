IIIT, Sri City, offers grants to entrepreneurs, start-ups

The Institute has called on applicants who have innovative ideas or proof of concept in areas such as infrastructure development, smart manufacturing, agriculture, and education

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Sri City, has called for applications from students and graduates to develop their ideas into a product, at its incubator.

The institute has two options -- Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EiR) and a grants programme. The EiR programme is open to individuals, students or start-ups who can develop and validate their idea into a proof-of-concept. It will allow the entrepreneurs to work from the ‘Gyan Circle Venture’ (GCV) incubator. Each entrepreneur will get ₹4 lakh as EiR support, based on a review of their work.

The grants programme offers support to nascent start-ups with definite proof-of-concept. The start-ups will each receive a maximum of ₹7 lakh as a grant, based on a review to create a minimum viable product to enable them to enter into the market stage. GCV will also provide mentorship and guidance.

The Institute has called on applicants who have innovative ideas or proof of concept in areas such as infrastructure development, smart manufacturing, agriculture, and education. Those who leverage technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, block-chain, cyber physical systems, cyber security, internet of things, and robotics are invited, said G. Kannibaran, director.

Applications received before January 19 will be considered for the next round of selection. For details visit iiits.ac.in. For more information write to gyancircle.ventures@iiits.in or call 9550380002.