IGNOU live telecasts subject sessions in Tamil

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) had been identified as the national coordinator for SWAYAM Prabha DTH Channels 17, 18, 19 and 20, said Regional Director M. Shanmugam here on Tuesday.

Presently, IGNOU was recording lectures and delivering video lectures on its channels as per the schedule prepared by the Centre for Online Education (COE), in coordination with channel coordinators.

SWAYAM Prabha, Mr. Shanmugam said, was an initiative of the Ministry of Human Resources Development to provide 34 high-quality educational channels through DTH (Direct-to-Home) across the country round the clock through GSAT-15. This was primarily aimed at making quality learning resources accessible to remote areas with poor internet connectivity, he added.

IGNOU initiated live lectures in regional languages involving various regional centres on January 6. IGNOU Regional Centre, Madurai, had been identified as the centre for live video lectures in Tamil.

The first live Tamil video session on History discipline was telecast on January 7 and the second session on Tuesday, Mr. Shanmugam said, and added that two or three slots were allotted for Tamil telecast every week.