Tamil Nadu

Idol Wing Police confiscate emerald lingam from family in Thanjavur

The Idol Wing police have confiscated an emerald lingam from a family residing at Arulananda Nagar in Thanjavur on Thursday.

According to an official release, the Idol Wing recently received information that temple idols were hoarded at a house in Arulananda Nagar. A team of police personnel landed at the house on December 30 and conducted enquiries with its occupants on whether they had any idols in their possession.

Responding to the query, members of the family told the police that they did possess an emerald lingam and it had been kept in a bank locker. The family, who could not throw light on the manner in which got hold of the idol, made of a precious stone, produced it before the investigating team.

As the family was not able to substantiate their claim over the property with documentary evidence, the team confiscated the lingam, the release added.


