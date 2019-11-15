Idol stolen from temple in TN's Katpadi

Unknown persons broke into a temple in Katpadi and stole a three- feet metal Mariamma idol weighing over 100 kilograms, reportedly made of Panchaloha, during the early hours of Friday.
According to C. Manavalan, a former committee member of the temple situated in VTK Nagar in Katpadi, the burglary came to light around 6 a.m. when a few devotees had come in to the temple to offer flowers to the deity.
“The temple is 60 years old and the idol was purchased 20 years ago. There are no priests in the temple. There is no CCTV camera on the premises,” said Mr. Manavalan, adding that the idol had been seen on Thursday evening..
Katpadi police have registered a case and are investigating. Forensic experts are trying to retrieve finger prints from the premises Police said that they are still trying to ascertain if the idol was made of panchaloha.
