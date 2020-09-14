‘Identify alternative site for Collectorate complex’

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the State on a petition that sought a direction to the government to identify an alternative site to construct a complex to accommodate the Collectorate and other offices in Tenkasi district.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam ordered notice to the State on the petition filed by advocate P. Siva Padmanabhan, who said the present site in Melagaram experienced waterlogging often.

A suitable land must be identified for the construction of the Collectorate complex, he said. The case was adjourned for further hearing till October 8.