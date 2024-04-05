GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ICG Director-General visits Chennai to review operational preparedness

He will also inspect the ICG units in Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mandapam in T.N. during the 4-day visit

April 05, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Coast Guard Director-General Rakesh Pal inspecting an infrastructure project in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Director-General (DG) Rakesh Pal has arrived in Chennai to review the operational preparedness of the force in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry. During the four-day visit, he will review the operational preparedness of the ICG units in Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mandapam in Tamil Nadu, an official release said. The DG will also review infrastructure projects related to capacity building and support services for ICG units in Chennai and other places.

