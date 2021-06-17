ICF staff to help families of deceased staff

At least 10,000 employees of the Integral Coach Factory here will contribute ₹200 each from their salary to extend financial assistance to the family of two employees who died in an accident on the factory premises on May 17, 2021. The two employees — S. Nagarajan, senior section engineer, and A. Elakkumanan, constable, Railway Protection Force — died when a heavy metal gate fell on them while it was being moved in the furnishing area last month.

According to railway sources, after the ICF Joint Action Council requested for providing financial support to the families of employees who died while on duty, the decision to contribute money was initiated.