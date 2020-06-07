Tamil Nadu

IAS posts reshuffled by Tamil Nadu government

The Tamil Nadu government effected a minor reshuffle of IAS officers on Sunday.

Vikram Kapur, additional Chief Secretary, Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) & Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco), and Chairman, Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (Tantransco), has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, replacing Dr. Sandeep Saxena.

Pradeep Yadav, Principal Secretary and Managing Director, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, has been given full additional charge of TNEB and Tangedco as CMD, and Chairman, Tantransco, till further orders.

Dr. Saxena, has been transferred and posted as additional Chief Secretary, Environment and Forest Department, a post held by Shambu Kallolikar. Mr. Kallolikar has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, replacing Pradeep Yadav, who held additional charge of the department.

S.K. Prabakar, additional Chief Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, has been give full additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary, Energy Department in the place of A. Karthik, who held additional charge.

