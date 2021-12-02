Tamil Nadu

IAS officers transferred

The State government on Thursday appointed former Collector of the Nilgiris Innocent Divya as Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

She will take over from S.A. Raman, who is holding additional charge.

The government also transferred N. Subbaiyan, Director of Disaster Management as Director of Milk Production and Dairy Development and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Ltd., replacing K.S. Kandasamy, who will replace Mr. Subbaiyan as Director of Disaster Management.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2021 11:50:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ias-officers-transferred/article37814646.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY