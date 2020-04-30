Tamil Nadu

IAS officer to tackle issues related to stranded persons

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Atulya Misra as the nodal officer in the State to regulate issues relating to the movement of people stranded in different parts of the country during the lockdown.

Pilgrims, tourists, students, migrant workers and others from Tamil Nadu have been stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2020 11:58:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ias-officer-to-tackle-issues-related-to-stranded-persons/article31476926.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY