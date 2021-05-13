IAF brings empty oxygen cylinders from Singapore

Three IAF aircraft brought over 200 empty oxygen cylinders from Singapore to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

An IL-76 aircraft and two C-130s carried 248 oxygen cylinders, which were procured by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited, according to the official Twitter handle of the Indian diplomatic mission in Singapore.

Besides sourcing oxygen cylinders from abroad, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday decided to set up oxygen production units across the State to meet the needs of hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.