I-T Dept. urged to create more awareness on digital process

Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan presenting the Taxpayer Award to Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who collected it on his behalf.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan told the Income Tax Department to create more awareness about the digital process, especially among those living in rural pockets.

“The media and NGOs should play a vital role in creating awareness about the importance of paying tax,” she said while delivering her address at an event marking Income Tax Day, organised by the Income Tax Department (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) in Chennai.

R. Ravichandran, Principal Chief Commissioner of the Income Tax Department (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry), said Tamil Nadu was the fourth-largest contributor to the country’s direct tax revenue. Actor Rajinikanth was nominated for the Taxpayer Award, and his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth collected it on his behalf.

‘Vari Atrupadai’, a coffee table book documenting the important milestones pertaining to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, was released during the event. As part of Income Tax Day, the team of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, made contributions under social responsibility initiatives to institutions like Sivanandha Gurukulam, Vishranthi Charitable Trust, Sevalaya and Aatral Foundation.