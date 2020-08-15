Tamil Nadu

I-Day celebrations to be held at Uppalam

Government buildings in Puducherry colourfully lit up as part of the Independence Day celebrations. A view of the Assembly building on Thursday night. T. Singaravelou

Government buildings in Puducherry colourfully lit up as part of the Independence Day celebrations. A view of the Assembly building on Thursday night. T. Singaravelou   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy will unfurl the national flag at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex at around 9 a.m on Saturday to mark the 74th Independence Day celebrations. Considering the prevailing situation due to the spread of novel coronavirus, celebrations at the Uppalam grounds would be restricted to flag hoisting, inspection of guard of honour, address by the Chief Minister, march past by police contingent and honouring of staff who were in the forefront of COVID-19 work.

The celebrations at the Uppalam grounds would be over by 10 a.m and after that the Chief Minister would hoist the flag at the Legislative Assembly complex.

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, security in the town and coastal areas has been strengthened.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2020 12:18:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/i-day-celebrations-to-be-held-at-uppalam/article32359828.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story