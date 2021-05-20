Hyundai gives ₹5 crore for COVID-19 relief

The Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund continued to receive donations from industrialists and businesspeople following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s appeal for contributions to help the State fight COVID-19.

Over one crore

Hyundai Motor India, represented by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Seon Seob Kim, presented a cheque for ₹5 crore. Lakshmi Machine Works Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu gave ₹3 crore.

TVS Supply Chain Solution Managing Director R. Dinesh gave ₹2 crore.

B.S. Abdur Rehman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, represented by its Chancellor B.S.A. Arif Buhary Rahman and Pro-Chancellor Abdul Qadir Abdul Rahman Buhari, donated ₹1.30 crore. Velammal Educational Trust Chairman M.V. Muthuramalingam contributed ₹1.25 crore.

One crore

Chettinad Group of Companies Managing Director M.A.M.R. Muthiah, Bannari Amman Sugars Chairman S.V. Balasubamaniam, Indian Bank Managing Director Padmaja Chunduru, Kauvery Group of Hospitals founder and Executive Chairman Dr. S. Chandrakumar, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi on behalf of Vellore district, Swelect Energy Systems Managing Director R. Chellappan, Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Group of Institutions Chairman A. Srinivasan, Caplin Point Laboratories Chairman C.C. Paarthipan, Rela Hospital Chairman Dr. Mohamed Rela, Trivitron Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director Dr. G.S.K. Velu and Sai University founder and Chancellor K.V. Ramani donated ₹1 crore each.

Under one crore

CapitaLand Chennai operations head C. Velan donated ₹98 lakh. MIOT Hospital’s Prithvi Mohandas handed over a cheque for ₹50 lakh. Billroth Hospitals Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kalpana Rajesh and Sri Narasu’s Coffee company gave ₹50 lakh each.

VGP group of companies contributed ₹40 lakh. Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, the Tamil Nadu Medical Chemists and Druggists Association, the Indian National Congress, Girias Firm and McGan Law Firm contributed ₹25 lakh each.