Bring home a furry friend

Nandhini

Playful, loving, and great with kids, this seven-month-old would make a wonderful pet. Vaccinated and sterilised, she could be yours to cherish forever.

Tintin

This playful, energetic, two-year-old pooch is in need of a family. He is vaccinated and sterilised.

Tej

This four-month-old beauty has a calm and loving personality. He will be your most loyal companion for life. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Appu

This handsome, friendly lad who is six years deserves to spend the rest of his days at a safe and loved home. , Vaccinated and sterilised, he is ready to protect you and your family.

Mark

He was found in a pitiful state by compassionate passersby. Poor Mark had been hit by a vehicle and barely had the strength to move, let alone drag himself to shelter during heavy rains. With a spinal injury and a tumour that had rendered his right eye completely blind, this senior soul would never have survived on the streets without treatment and care. After being warmed up, given some nutritious food and a bed to rest on, Mark has shown determination to survive. He is responding well to physiotherapy. Please help us give more souls like Mark the shelter and treatment , by supporting us in whatever way you can. To know more about our sponsorship packages, please reach out to us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS).

Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.

