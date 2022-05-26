Hubert Enviro Care Systems corporate office inaugurated

Special Correspondent May 26, 2022 19:27 IST

Special Correspondent May 26, 2022 19:27 IST

The corporate office of Hubert Enviro Care Systems (P) Ltd (HECS) was inaugurated at the Guindy Industrial Estate by Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Siva V. Meyyanathan on Thursday. The event marked the virtual foundation stone laying of HECS manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Vallam Vadagal.

The Minister spoke about the importance of preserving environment and water bodies and adopting latest technologies.

Dustin Bickel, Economic Officer of U.S. Consulate, stressed on the bilateral cooperation between India and the U.S. on environment protection and on tackling climate change.

J.R. Moses, CEO and managing director of HECS, said that on its 25 th year of operation, the company crossed the ₹100-crore mark in revenue in the financial year 2021-22 and ended the financial year with a revenue of ₹120 crore. He said the facility at Vallam Vadagal will be operational by October 2022.