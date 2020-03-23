How to wash your hands correctly: young boy’s demonstration goes viral on social media

A tweet posted by Supriya Sahu, director of the Tamil Nadu Small Tea Growers’ Industrial Cooperative Tea Factories Federation (INDCOSERVE), Conoor, of a young boy demonstrating how to correctly wash his hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19, has gone viral.

Re-tweeted by the Director General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the short 24-second clip has been watched more than 50,000 times over the last few days.

Met this amazing kid in an interior village in Ooty who perfectly explained the hand washing technique to keep safe from the virus. So heartening to see this simple but most important message reaching even remote corners in the fight against #COVID19 #Nilgiris #COVID2019india pic.twitter.com/GN6U2nTOjX — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 18, 2020

In the clip, the boy demonstrates how to thoroughly wash your hands to prevent the spread of the virus.

When contacted, Ms. Sahu, who is also the monitoring officer for the Nilgiris district, said that she had seen the boy near Nanjanad. She said she had asked him what precautions he and his family were taking to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, to which he replied that he was practising regular hand-washing.

“What this shows is that the officers and medical staff working on the frontlines of preventing the spread of the virus have got their message across to people living in interior villages. If children know how essential it is to keep their hands clean, then it is a sign that the entire community does too,” said Ms. Sahu.