HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hotels, lodges in T.N. directed to provide amenities for guests’ drivers

An amendment to this effect was made in the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, recently

July 03, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hotels and lodges in Tamil Nadu have been mandated to provide dormitory along with toilet and bathroom facilities for the benefit of the drivers of its guests. An amendment to this effect was made in the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, recently.

According to the notification issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department, using its powers conferred under the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, and the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, one bed space in the dormitory was to be ensured for “each car parking space required for the guest rooms.”

For every eight beds, a separate toilet and a separate bathroom were to be provided attached to the dormitory “exclusively to provide accommodation to the drivers of the guests.” The dormitory was to be provided either within the premises of the hotel or lodge or within a 250-m radius of the premises.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.