Horse-trading charges frivolous, says AIADMK

Responding to the complaints from two Congress legislators to the Speaker on attempts being made by the Opposition parties to lure them to their side, the AIADMK on Saturday said the charges were “frivolous” and devoid of any evidence.

Addressing a press conference here, party leader in the Assembly A. Anbalagan said Speaker V. Vaithilingam should provide evidence to prove the charges against the AIADMK.

Questioning the timing of the complaint by the Congress legislators, the AIADMK leader said the ruling party had been complaining of attempts being made to lure their MLAs for the last two-and-a-half years.

“Are the Congress legislators so weak to be purchased? Why should they give room to Opposition parties to engage them?” he asked. The Congress should not make such “undeserving and weak” members legislators, he added.

Mr. Vaithilingam being a senior leader and coming from a “great political lineage” should not function as a Congress worker.

“I have a lot of respect for him as a person. If he continues to conduct himself in the same manner, the party will move a no-confidence motion against him,” he said.

The Congress-DMK combine had become ‘panicky’, after the AIADMK cobbled up a strong alliance in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the Lok Sabha polls, he said. “In Puducherry, Congressmen who earlier volunteered to contest are now backing out after the alliance was formed,” he said.