Horizontal reservation a diversionary tactic, says TTV

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday dubbed the State government’s move to give a horizontal reservation of 7.5% for students of government schools in medical and dental admissions as a “diversionary tactic” with an eye on Assembly elections.

In a statement, Mr. Dhinakaran asserted that this would not provide any permanent remedy to the problem of Tamil Nadu students not being able to pursue undergraduate courses in medicine. Criticising the government for reducing the quantum of quota to 7.5% from 10%, as recommended by an official panel, he wondered how this would be useful to rural students who have no access to coaching for NEET. Getting exemption from NEET and securing approval of the Central government to this effect would only be the permanent solution, Mr. Dhinakaran argued.

