Home voting facility for elderly available in Kallakurichi

March 19, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

District Election Officer and Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath on Tuesday said that electors above the age of 85 and persons with disabilities can cast postal votes for the election to the Kallakurichi Parliamentary constituency on April 19.

Talking to reporters in Kallakurichi, Mr. Jatavath said that senior citizens who are 85 years or older can opt for the postal ballot facility from their respective homes and for the same, the citizens can fill the 12D form available on the Election Commission of India’s official website.

There are 7,334 registered voters who are above 85 years, while the number of voters with disabilities is 11,550. The booth level officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of the applicants within five days to get the form filled. If the electors are not available during the official’s first visit, they will visit the house a second time. If the elector is not present even on the second visit, no further visit or action will be entertained.

Those who are opting the home voting facility through postal ballot will not be entitled to cast their vote directly in the polling station on the polling day. Moreover, those who are absent even during second visit of the polling team will lose their opportunity to vote through both postal ballot as well as EVM.

Facilities such as ramps, waiting area, wheel chairs, and toilets will be available , the Collector said. Elaborate arrangements had been made at the office of Returning Officer for Kallakurichi Parliamentary constituency to receive nominations. Candidates could file their nominations from March 20 to 27 except on Sunday and government holidays, he said.