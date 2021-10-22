Tamil Nadu

‘Holidaying possible again’

Even as travel restrictions were being lifted, many were still not aware that domestic and international destinations were open for holidaying, said S. Santhosh Kanna, national sales head (holidays), Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

He said over the past few months, as restrictions had begun to ease, customers had questions about operation of flights and vaccination/RT-PCR procedures for different destinations.

“At least 35 countries are open for holiday travel without quarantine...,” he said, adding that it was a good time to travel. In one-and-a-half years, at least 50,000 passengers had travelled using the company’s services, he said.


