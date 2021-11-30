‘HIV/AIDS prevalence at 0.18% in T.N.’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said the prevalence of HIV/AIDS in the State had reduced to 0.18%, from 0.38% in 2010-11, and urged everyone in the State to treat those living with the infection with love.

In his message ahead of the World AIDS Day on December 1, Mr. Stalin said everyone should take a pledge to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS.

He said the Government had created a trust for children living with HIV/AIDS, with a fund of ₹25 crore, and was implementing various welfare schemes using the interest on the deposit. This was India’s first such scheme, he said, adding that pension was also being provided to young widows whose husbands had died of the infection.