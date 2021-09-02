Hindu Munnani to go ahead with Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations despite ban

“The State government must invite Hindu Munnani for talks immediately,” president of HM, Kadeswara C. Subramaniam has demanded

The Hindu Munnani will go ahead with its annual Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations on September 10 despite the ban on public celebrations announced by the State government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, said State president of HM, Kadeswara C. Subramaniam, on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons at Tiruppur, he said that the organisation’s members organised State-wide demonstrations at temples on Thursday against the ban imposed on celebrations. As planned earlier, Vinayaka idols will be installed at over 1.25 lakh locations across the State on September 10, he asserted. “The State government must invite Hindu Munnani for talks immediately,” demanded Mr. Subramaniam and warned of more protests if the ban is not withdrawn.

The State government announced on August 30 that the installation of Vinayaka idols in public places as well as undertaking of processions to immerse the idols in beaches and water bodies will be banned this year to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Requesting people to celebrate the festival at their homes, the government has said that only individuals would be allowed to immerse their idols in water bodies and not organisations.