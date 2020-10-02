Hindu Munnani founder Rama Gopalan laid to rest

The body of Hindu Munnani founder Rama Gopalan was laid to rest at the Bharathiya Panpattu Payirchi Kalloori, run by the organisation at Seerathoppu on the outskirts of Tiruchi, on Thursday.

The 94-year-old leader, who was hailed as ‘Veera Thuravi’ by his supporters, had tested positive for COVID-19 and died at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday.

His body was brought to Tiruchi on Thursday morning.

Senior BJP leaders H. Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan and ‘Karuppu’ Muruganandhan, Hindu Munnani State president Kadeswara Subramaniam and members of the public were among those who paid homage to the Hindu Munnani founder. Thereafter, he was laid to rest on the premises of the institution.

A heavy posse of police personnel were deployed in and around Seerathoppu with the Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, H.M. Jayaram supervising the security arrangements.