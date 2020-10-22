Hike in onion prices due to hoarding: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday alleged that hoarding had resulted in the hike in onion prices.

In a statement in Chennai, he said even if the AIADMK government procured onion and sold it for cheaper rates in the open market, it was not clear whether it would be available to all.

“The price of onion has increased to ₹130 per kg and it will increase manifold as the newly-enacted farm laws will allow hoarding,” the DMK leader charged.

On war-footing

Mr. Stalin said at least now the AIADMK government should realise the situation and not allow the implementation of the farm laws in Tamil Nadu.

“The government should take steps on a war-footing and procure onion for sale in the open market,” he said.