Tamil Nadu

Hike in onion prices due to hoarding: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday alleged that hoarding had resulted in the hike in onion prices.

In a statement in Chennai, he said even if the AIADMK government procured onion and sold it for cheaper rates in the open market, it was not clear whether it would be available to all.

“The price of onion has increased to ₹130 per kg and it will increase manifold as the newly-enacted farm laws will allow hoarding,” the DMK leader charged.

On war-footing

Mr. Stalin said at least now the AIADMK government should realise the situation and not allow the implementation of the farm laws in Tamil Nadu.

“The government should take steps on a war-footing and procure onion for sale in the open market,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2020 1:09:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/hike-in-onion-prices-due-to-hoarding-stalin/article32912845.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY