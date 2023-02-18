HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Highlighted practical complications in One Nation, One Tax idea at GST Council meeting, says Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

February 18, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, centre, and other dignitaries at the GST Council meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, centre, and other dignitaries at the GST Council meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Saturday attended the 49 th GST Council meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. The meeting discussed setting up of the GST Appellate Tribunal, among other topics.

In a Twitter post, Mr. Thiaga Rajan said he emphasised the need for State-level Appellate Tribunals and also pointed out the practical complications with the ‘One Nation, One Tax’ idea. “I stressed the difference between sloganeering in politics, intent and implementation on the ground level,” he said.

Mr. Thiaga Rajan told reporters in New Delhi that at least 13 States opposed the report of the Group of Ministers on the GST Appellate Tribunal. He pointed out that there was a big debate on the issue and modifications had been made, and it needed to be discussed further.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.