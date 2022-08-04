Higher Education institutions felicitated at Conclave for Excellence

Eleven institutions which had secured top ranks across categories were felicitated at the inauguration of the conclave

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi felicitates V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras at the conclave of excellence in Higher Education Tamil Nadu based on NIRF ranking 2022 at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Others from left D. Karthikeyan Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Senthilkumar, Health Secretary are in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Lauding higher education institutions from Tamil Nadu which had secured top ranks in the seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework, Governor R.N. Ravi said that the achievement was possible because of their initiative, dedication, commitment and managerial skills as well as team work.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Conclave of Excellence in Higher Education in Tamil Nadu held at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Universities and colleges which had secured top ranks in the NIRF 2022 gave presentations on the methodology and strategy adopted to achieve excellence.

“The recognition that these higher education institutions have received has shown our state in a good light. We need more institutions in Tamil Nadu to go up in ranking in the future, and it is important to compete with ourselves,” said Mr. Ravi, addressing representatives from these institutions.

Speaking about the conclave, Mr. Ravi said that it was important for these institutions to come forward and share their experiences, and how they have worked towards this achievement so that everyone can learn and continue growing.

11 institutions, which had secured top ranks across categories were felicitated at the inauguration of the conclave. This included IIT Madras, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, Christian Medical College, Vellore, Presidency College, Chennai, Loyola College, Chennai, PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, SRM Dental College, Chennai, and JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty.

Speaking about how colleges from Tamil Nadu have bagged nearly 163 ranks of the 1,000 in the NIRF 2022 list, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy said that Tamil Nadu was consistently excelling in both the number of students enrolling for higher education as well as the quality of education.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramaniam lauded Presidency College for being recognised among the top colleges in India. “Medical colleges in Tamil Nadu including Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences and CMC, Vellore have done very well too. I would also like to mention Madras Medical College, which has been ranked 12 among medical colleges,” he said.