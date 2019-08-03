High Court seeks report from Karur SP

Days after a man and his son were murdered at Muthalaipatti in Karur district for playing an active role in exposing encroachment on a waterbody in the area, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday initiated suo motu proceedings, taking cognisance of news reports on the murder.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and B. Pugalendhi directed the Superintendent of Police, Karur, to file a report on the progress made in the investigation in the case.

Veeramani and his son Nallathambi were hacked to death by a group of six members on July 29.

Taking cognisance of the fact that orders were passed directing the authorities to act against the encroachments, the court sought a report on the original extent of the waterbody, the reason for reduction in the extent of the waterbody, present number of encroachments, and steps taken to remove encroachments or to prevent fresh encroachments.

The court said the reports sought should be submitted on August 14. The case was adjourned.

The court observed that several orders were passed on removal of encroachments by the High Court both at the Principal Seat at Chennai and its Bench in Madurai. Also, The Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachments Act of 2007 and the Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act of 1905 are already in place. Yet, there was lack of monitoring and lack of fixation of responsibility.

The lethargic attitude of the officials allowed encroachments as if it were a right of the encroacher. The court pointed out that it could take action against officials for failing to comply with or for belated compliance of the court orders.

During the course of hearing, the State government submitted that the accused named in the case had been secured and the investigation was on. Also, police protection had been given to the family of the deceased.

News reports said the two had actively involved themselves in the removal of encroachment from the waterbody which had drawn the ire of the encroacher.

Nallathambi was hacked to death by a group of six members while he was returning to his native village from Tiruchi. While the same gang later hacked to death Veeramani near his house while he was waiting with his school-going grandson for the school bus.

Six members — Perumal, Prabhakaran, Kaviarasan, Sasikumar, Shanmugam and Stalin — surrendered before the Madurai District Court on July 31, following which they were remanded in judicial custody.