HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High Court insists on conducting T.N. judicial service examination every year to reduce vacancies and also pendency of cases

Justices S. Vaidyanathan and K. Rajasekar take serious note of almost 300 vacancies existing in the cadre of Civil Judge in Tamil Nadu and cases as old as 30 years still pending adjudication

August 01, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The litigants had contended that the last recruitment to the post of Civil Judge was conducted in 2018 and that there was a long gap since then.

The litigants had contended that the last recruitment to the post of Civil Judge was conducted in 2018 and that there was a long gap since then.

Taking serious note of almost 300 vacancies existing in the cadre of Civil Judge in the subordinate judiciary in the State and cases as old as 30 years still pending adjudication, the Madras High Court has impressed upon the need for conducting judicial service examinations every year without a break.

Justices S. Vaidyanathan and K. Rajasekar said only if the recruitment process was conducted year on year, the pending litigations could be minimized and also the complaints related to deprivation of promotion to eligible civil judges as sub-judges and sub-judges as district judges could be addressed.

The observations were made while dismissing a batch of writ petitions filed by a group of aspirants to the post of Civil Judge. The petitioners had challenged the recruitment notification issued by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on June 1 this year for recruiting 245 Civil Judges in the State.

The litigants had contended that the last recruitment to the post of Civil Judge was conducted in 2018 and that there was a long gap since then. The further claimed that the eligibility conditions imposed under the present recruitment notification had made them ineligible to apply for the post.

However, not finding any reason to entertain their plea, the second Division Bench said it did not want to interfere with the recruitment notification in the absence of any arbitrariness and especially when the written examination for the post of Civil Judge was scheduled to be held on August 18.

“Due to Covid pandemic, no selection process to the judicial service had taken place and if the plea of the petitioners is accepted now, it would amount to opening a pandora’s box and several other similarly placed candidates would start knocking at the doors of this court with the similar demand and in that case, recruitment will turn out to be a never ending process,” the Bench wrote.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.