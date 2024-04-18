High Court adjourns DMK’s poll ads case

April 18, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Thursday adjourned to next week a writ petition filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam challenging the Election Commission of India’s insistence that decisions taken by State level Media Certification and Monitoring Committees (MCMC), headed by Chief Electoral Officers, can be challenged only before the Supreme Court and not any other court.

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad adjourned the matter after the ECI counsel sought time to produce the final order passed by the Supreme Court in a case related to pre-certification of election related advertisements.

The judges wanted to peruse the final order since the ECI had relied upon an interim order passed in that case in 2004 for insisting that decisions taken by the MCMCs could be challenged only before the Supreme Court.